EVIL: Vicious Thugs Brutally Beat Maryland Father to Death Outside His Home Because He Refused to Hand Over His Son – Angry Mob Wanted to “Finish” a Schoolyard Fight (VIDEO)

Brooklyn Park, Maryland – A Maryland father was brutally murdered by an angry mob Saturday while defending his children after an “unfinished” schoolyard fight according a local report.

43-year-old Christopher Michael Wright was confronted at his home by two teens and three adults on May 19 around 5 P.M according to his fiancée Tracy Karopchinsky. They demanded that Wright hand over his 14-year-old son.

Wright’s son had gotten in a fight at Brooklyn Park Middle School with another teen and the thugs wanted to continue the fight after school. Wright told the vicious group under no circumstances was going to let them beat up his son.

Then things took an even more sinister turn. According to Karopchinsky, the suspects told Wright that if the boy would not fight, they would fight with him instead.

VIDEO:

The mob then attacked Wright and beat him so badly that he suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple other severe wounds. The whole beating was recorded on a security camera according to the New York Post.

As Fox News reported, Anne Arundel County Police responded to calls of an assault. They arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to find Wright already receiving treatment from county fire department personnel.

First responders then drove Wright to a local trauma center for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. 11 News reported his cause of death was the brain injury.

Karopchinsky told 11 News Wright had no hope for survival after the brutal beating. She also stated fiancée had suffered a seizure.

Just looking at the damage that was done to him, that wasn’t just punching that did that. Like, there’s no way that punching did that. The damage was done before the ambulance ever took him away. I mean, he’d had a seizure. It was done. There was nothing that the hospital could do.

Kapochinsky revealed her 12-year-old son tried to help Wright while he was being assaulted but it was “too late.”

Anne Arundel County Police said the perpetrators responsible are three to four White males in their mid-20s to mid-30s in age. There have been no updates to the case and no arrests made as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.