Elon Musk Believes It’s “Odd” We Know Very Little About the Las Vegas Shooter

The Las Vegas Shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in American history leaving 60 people dead and over 800 people injured.

Despite the fact the shooting occurred in 2017, authorities have yet to release any concrete motive for the gunman Stephen Paddock.

The lack of details have left many Americans wondering why so many details about the shooting have been withheld from the general public.

Author Ashley St. Clair expressed her concern about the lack of answers and tweeted “We know nothing about the Las Vegas shooter who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in US history.”

After St. Clair sent out the tweet it instantly went viral and even caught the attention of Elon Musk.

Musk responded to the tweet and wrote, “That is odd.”

St. Clair then jokingly asked Musk to check the Twitter Files for some answers.

The FBI has not released any official motive but as the Gateway Pundit reported in April several legacy media outlets released a new report on what they think caused Paddock to go on a killing rampage.

