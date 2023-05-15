Donald Trump Announces He Will Release ALL of the JFK Assassination Files if Re-Elected President

If Donald Trump is re-elected, we will finally know what really happened regarding JFK’s assassination.

As reported by the Epoch Times, Trump vowed in a Monday interview with the Messenger that every single remaining file on the JFK assassination will be released to the public.

“I released a lot, as you know. And I will release everything else,” Trump told The Messenger referring to the Kennedy records.

This represents an about face from the former president, who previously told Judge Andrew Napolitano “if you saw it (JFK files), you wouldn’t want to release it either.

During his first term as President, Trump released some of the JFK documents but not all of them. The reason his administration gave at the time was “certain information should continue to be redacted because of identifiable national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns.”

About 4300 JFK file records reportedly remain redacted and blacked out.

When President Trump was asked by The Messenger whether the public should be worried anything in the unreleased files, Trump demurred.

Well, I don’t want to comment on that. But I will tell you that I have released a lot. I will release the remaining portion very early in my term.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the issue of JFK’s assassination has reemerged into the public conscience thank to his nephew and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

He recently spoke with Jim Hoft regarding his uncles assassination. Kennedy believes that the CIA was involved in some fashion.

There have also been various other theories regarding JFK’s assassination, including then-Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s alleged involvement. Legendary political operative Roger Stone wrote a book outlining why he believed LBJ killed JFK.

Once the JFK documents are released in full and unredacted, all of the speculation will officially end. Only Trump has promised to give all this closure to Americans.