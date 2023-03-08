EXCLUSIVE: “If You Saw What I Saw, You Wouldn’t Release It Either” – Judge Napolitano on What President Trump Said to Him About Releasing JFK Files

Judge Napolitano says that President Trump warned him about what he saw in the documents surrounding JFK’s assassination and it is horrible, whatever it is.

Judge Napolitano was on the Joe Hoft Show on TNT Radio and discussed many things, including JFK’s death.

Starting at the 18:20 mark in the audio below, Judge Napolitano shared how he knows Larry Johnson (writer at TGP) and how much respect he has for Larry. Next Judge Nap discussed his relationship with Joe Biden and how he is trying to get us in the escalation in Ukraine. He asked, “Who in their right mind would give billions to the Ukrainian government?”

Judge Nap noted that both parties voted against a bill demanding that the money going to Ukraine be audited.

In response to the news that the US government was saying that Ukrainian sympathizers blew up Nord Stream 2, Judge Nap said, “It was Ukrainian sympathizers. They’re called the American Navy and the American CIA.”

At the 37:30 mark, Judge Nap was asked about the files the CIA won’t produce related to the JFK assassination. His response was alarming:

I’ll tell you a story about JFK. So Trump, as you know, I was privledged to be consulted by him many, many times during his Presidency on the phone. He twice considered me for the Supreme Court, another story for another time. But in one of our interviews, he said to me, don’t forget, I’m going to release the JFK files. I said, “I’m not going to forget it Mr. President, on the contrary, I’m going to remind you.” The last conversation we had while he was in the White House, which is now about two weeks or 10 days before Joe Biden is being inaugurated, I reminded him of this. He said to me, “Yes, you’re quite correct Judge I did say that, but, if you saw what I saw, you wouldn’t release it either. Some day when we’re not on a phone call with 15 other people listening (meaning people in the White House), I’ll tell you what I saw.” Now what the hell did he see, … I don’t know. It must have terrified him and he’s one of the strongest character’s I ever known in my life and suddenly he became afraid to follow through on a promise he made, not just to me, but the American public several times. It had to be the CIA…

