DIRTY GOVERNMENT: FBI Had Evidence Biden Was Given Money for Policy Decisions at Same Time FBI Was Concocting Trump-Russia Lies with Hillary Campaign

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent letters Wednesday to the FBI, calling on the bureau to produce an unclassified record of an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

The GOP leaders are giving the FBI until May 15th to turn over the relevant documents.

The Daily Caller reported:

The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form that allegedly shows an arrangement exchanging money for policy decisions. Comer issued a subpoena Wednesday after “legally protected disclosures” to Grassley’s office. “We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight,” Grassley said in a statement.

🚨🚨🚨@RepJamesComer & @ChuckGrassley reveal the existence of an FBI record alleging then-VP Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. According to a whistleblower, this record details an alleged arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.… pic.twitter.com/6yLwPLi8Hw — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 3, 2023

Reading between the lines: Jack Posobiec noted earlier today the information on Joe Biden’s criminal scheme revealing an arrangement exchanging money for policy decisions was provided to the FBI by a confidential human source.

Between the lines: An FBI FD-1023 is a secret FBI document detailing communication between an FBI special agent and an FBI clandestine human source (CHS) This means there was an FBI operation running during the Obama admin that Joe Biden was caught up in https://t.co/NY82ZkMvC3 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 3, 2023

John Solomon reported this same fact later today on his show on Real America’s Voice.

We also know this took place while Joe Biden was Vice President.

This was around the same time the FBI was concocting the Trump-Russia collusion lies and pushing that on the American public knowing it originated from the Hillary Campaign.

You cannot underestimate how crooked and dirty our FBI and the intel community is in America today.