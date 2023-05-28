Dianne Feinstein Relies Heavily on Army of Staffers to Function, Aides Have to Whisper In Her Ear in Between Votes

Feinstein cannot function without an army of staffers.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein’s health problems are much worse than what was previously disclosed to the public.

89-year-old Dianne Feinstein earlier this month returned to the senate in a wheelchair.

Feinstein finally returned to the senate after a 3-month absence due to shingles.

The California Senator’s diminished condition, red droopy eye and paralyzed face shocked the public.

WATCH:

Dianne Feinstein, 89, returns to the Senate after being absent since February and recovering from shingles pic.twitter.com/FcMJr7ddni — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2023

Feinstein is suffering from several complications due to shingles (supposedly), including facial paralysis, memory loss, vision and balance impairments and swelling of the brain.

According to a new report by The New York Times, Feinstein relies on an army of aides in order to carry out her duties.

Staff members wheel Feinstein into the senate chamber, help her get situated in a chair and whisper in her ear in between votes.

“They push her wheelchair, remind her how and when she should vote and step in to explain what is happening when she grows confused. They stay with her in the cloak room just off the Senate floor, where Ms. Feinstein has taken to waiting her turn to vote, then appearing in the doorway to register her “aye” or “nay” from the outer edge of the chamber.” according to The Times.

Staff members also try to hide Feinstein from photographers because they don’t want the public to see her deteriorating condition.

This is elder abuse.

The New York Times reported: