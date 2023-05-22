Croatian EU Parliamentarian Mislav Kolakusic Publicly Declares WHO a TERRORIST Organization (VIDEO)

In a stunning statement, Mislav Kolakušić, a Member of the European Parliament for Croatia, publicly declared the World Health Organization (WHO) a terrorist organization.

At a press conference together with Dr. Robert Malone and other politicians, Kolakusic voiced his opposition to WHO’s proposal to have all countries sign an agreement giving the agency sole authority to declare pandemics and acquire vaccines and drugs.

“I would like to briefly make the people aware of the upcoming danger for humanity,” said Kolakusic. “The World Health Organization wants all countries to sign an agreement on handing over the authority to declare a pandemic, procure vaccines, and drugs. It will be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Colombian drug cartel. They know all about drugs for sure.”

The Croatian parliamentarian went on to accuse the WHO of disseminating lies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the Chinese-Backed organization had misled the public by initially declaring the virus as new and unknown, falsely asserting the efficacy of vaccines, and making misleading statements about their ability to protect against serious illness and death.

“During the COVID pandemic, World Health Organization only told lies. It should be declared a terroristic organization. They lied. That there is a new and unknown virus, that it is possible to make an effective vaccine, that the vaccine is 82% effective, that is protects against serious illness and deaths. That all of course were foolish and lies.”

Kolakusic further said that the WHO’s actions during the crisis were more dangerous for humanity than the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Recall, the Biden regime publicly affirmed their commitment to a “legally-binding” accord in a press release earlier this year which will give the World Health Organization (WHO) control over U.S. pandemic policies, though work remains in certain areas.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on these negotiations between the Regime and the WHO over the past year.

TGP’s Alicia Powe, for example, exclusively revealed that Biden’s Health and Human Service Department secretly submitted proposed amendments, “Strengthen WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies,” to the WHO to reform International Health Regulations of 2005, an existing health treaty.

TGP’s Julian Conradson also reported there is a plan for a mandatory, universal digital passport and ID system.

Negotiations between Biden Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spawned what is called a “zero draft” of a pandemic treaty. The draft was published on Feb. 1 and now needs ratification from all 194 WHO member states.

The zero draft gives the WHO the power to declare and manage a global pandemic emergency. Once a health emergency is declared every signatory, including the United States, must submit to the authority of the WHO. This includes caving to them on treatments, lockdowns and vaccine mandates along with government surveillance.