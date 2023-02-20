END OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY: Biden Regime Negotiates “Legally Binding” Deal To Give Chinese-Backed World Health Organization Full Authority Over US Pandemic Policies – No Senate Approval Needed

Disqus Comment Count:

The Biden Regime never fails to orchestrate an avenue to circumvent the U.S. Constitution and betray the American people. A bombshell report from the Epoch Times Saturday reveals the Regime is about to surrender America’s sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO) and give them full control over future pandemic policy.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on these negotiations between the Regime and the WHO over the past year.

TGP’s Alicia Powe, for example, exclusively revealed that Biden’s Health and Human Service Department secretly submitted proposed amendments, “Strengthen WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies,” to the WHO to reform International Health Regulations of 2005, an existing health treaty.

The amendments delegate the international body of unelected bureaucrats more authority to define what constitutes a pandemic, when a pandemic is in progress, how long a pandemic lasts and how “to prevent, detect and respond to future public health emergencies of international concern,” ultimately delegating the WHO total authority over emergency operations in the U.S. during a “public health emergency.”

TGP’s Julian Conradson also reported there is a plan for a mandatory, universal digital passport and ID system.

The WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) has scheduled a meeting for Feb. 27 so members can work out the final terms and sign.

Once America officially signs on to this agreement, we will be completely at the mercy of the globalist organization which helped the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cover up the original COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

Negotiations between Biden Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spawned what is called a “zero draft” of a pandemic treaty. The draft was published on Feb. 1 and now needs ratification from all 194 WHO member states.

The zero draft gives the WHO the power to declare and manage a global pandemic emergency. Once a health emergency is declared every signatory, including the United States, must submit to the authority of the WHO. This includes caving to them on treatments, lockdowns and vaccine mandates along with government surveillance.

Link to draft:

WHO Zero Draft

Thanks to the CCP and the WHO, the virus went on spread across the world and kill millions of innocent people. Over one million Americans alone have died from COVID.

Even more chillingly, the Biden regime does not feel they need to submit this agreement for Senate approval because they are not calling it an official treaty despite it having the full force of one. Common sense tells us this is an unconstitutional maneuver but the Obama regime skated by on the original Iran Deal using similar legal reasoning.

Counting on the federal courts to save us may prove foolhardy as well, despite them being somewhat right-leaning. The Epoch Times reminds us there are Supreme Court cases where previous administrations have prevailed in similar circumstances.

The first is the State of Missouri v. Holland, where the Supreme Court ruled that treaties supersede state laws. The second decision, United States v. Belmont, ruled that executive agreements without Senate consent can be legally binding, with the force of treaties.

We also have Supreme Court Justices nominated by Republicans who are not reliably conservative. We cannot count their willingness to break precedent and uphold the Constitution.

The Epoch Times reported:

The Biden administration is preparing to sign up the United States to a “legally binding” accord with the World Health Organization (WHO) that would give this Geneva-based UN subsidiary the authority to dictate America’s policies during a pandemic. Despite widespread criticism of the WHO’s response to the COVID pandemic, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra joined with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in September 2022 to announce “the U.S.-WHO Strategic Dialogue.” Together, they developed a “platform to maximize the longstanding U.S. government-WHO partnership, and to protect and promote the health of all people around the globe, including the American people.” These discussions and others spawned the “zero draft” of a pandemic treaty, published on Feb. 1, which now seeks ratification by all 194 WHO member states. A meeting of the WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) is scheduled for Feb. 27 to work out the final terms, which all members will then sign. Written under the banner of “the world together equitably,” the zero draft grants the WHO the power to declare and manage a global pandemic emergency. Once a health emergency is declared, all signatories, including the United States, would submit to the authority of the WHO regarding treatments, government regulations such as lockdowns and vaccine mandates, global supply chains, and monitoring and surveillance of populations. Trending: Local Farmer Sounds the Alarm: Why Did East Palestine Launch ‘MyID’ Emergency Service to Surveil Biometrics 1 Week Before Ohio Train Derailment? The WHO pandemic treaty is part of a two-track effort, coinciding with an initiative by the World Health Assembly (WHA) to create new global pandemic regulations that would also supersede the laws of member states. The WHA is the rule-making body of the WHO, comprised of representatives from the member states. “Both [initiatives] are fatally dangerous,” Francis Boyle, professor of international law at Illinois University, told The Epoch Times. “Either one or both would set up a worldwide medical police state under the control of the WHO, and in particular WHO Director-General Tedros. If either one or both of these go through, Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians.” A key question surrounding the accord is whether the Biden administration can bind America to treaties and agreements without the consent of the U.S. Senate, which is required under the Constitution. The zero draft concedes that, per international law, treaties between countries must be ratified by national legislatures, thus respecting the right of their citizens to consent. However, the draft also includes a clause that the accord will go into effect on a “provisional” basis, as soon as it is signed by delegates to the WHO, and therefore it will be legally binding on members without being ratified by legislatures. There are several U.S. Supreme Court decisions that may support the Biden administration in this. They include State of Missouri v. Holland, in which the Supreme Court ruled that treaties supersede state laws. Other decisions, such as United States v. Belmont, ruled that executive agreements without Senate consent can be legally binding, with the force of treaties. The WHO, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, and the World Bank were contacted regarding this article but did not provide a response.

Assuming the Regime finalizes this agreement, our liberties will completely evaporate when the next pandemic happens and countless Americans will perish in the process. Any member of Congress who does not move to impeach Biden over this is abrogating their constitutional duty.