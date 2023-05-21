Critics Accuse Democrat Stacey Plaskett of “Dereliction of Duty” After She was Caught Using Phones During Weaponization of Government Hearing (VIDEO)

“So-called Delegate” Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat serving on the House Committee on Weaponization of Government, has come under scrutiny after she was caught using her phones during a crucial committee hearing.

Critics argue that Plaskett’s behavior is indicative of a “dereliction of duty” and raises questions about her commitment to fulfilling her responsibilities as a committee member.

Plaskett’s attention during committee hearings is more focused on her two phones than on the important matters being discussed.

One Twitter user said, “As FBI whistle-blower testify, she is clearly more interested in what is on her phone than what is being said.”

Adding, “Stacey is more concerned with her social media than her job. Mr. Jordan, for the good of the committee and the nation as a whole, please remove her.”

— Michael Marine (@msmarine32) May 19, 2023

In general, the use of electronic devices, including phones, may be restricted or regulated during committee hearings to maintain decorum, prevent distractions, and ensure focused engagement.

Engrossing oneself in a phone during a critical discussion can undermine the integrity of the proceedings.

— Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) May 21, 2023

On Thursday, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (Democrat non-voting Congressional delegate) opened her remarks at the Weaponization Committee‘s whistleblower hearing by attacking and slandering white Christian males.

In her opening statement, Plaskett said this, “When the FBI investigates conservative Christian white men who are actually threatening violence, suddenly my Republican colleagues are rushing to defund the police.”