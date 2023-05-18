Conservatives Boycott Target Over Sales of Chest Binders and ‘Tuck-Friendly’ Bathing Suits for ‘Transgender’ Children

Conservatives have launched a boycott of Target after it was revealed that the retail giant is selling “tuck-friendly” bathing suits and chest binders for “transgender” children.

The items are part of a sizeable LGBTQ-themed selection of children’s apparel, books, and accessories aimed at gender-bending minors.

Items of children’s clothing sold by Target include a shirt that says “live laugh lesbian” and another that says “Queer Queer Queer Queer.”

Books being sold in the children’s section also include gender ideology materials.

“One book called ‘Bye Bye Binary’ centers on a ‘joyful baby’ who ‘refuses to conform to the gender binary and instead chooses toys, colors, and clothes that make them happy’ and is marketed as a ‘perfect tool to encourage children to love what they love and is also a great baby shower gift for all soon-to-be-parents,'” the Daily Wire reports. “Another volume entitled ‘The Pronoun Book’ exposes ‘readers both young and old’ to a ‘diverse cast of people and simple text that introduces their pronouns.'”

The shocking selection prompted swift backlash from conservative commentators who branded it far worse than Bud Light had done and called for a boycott.

“What @Target is doing is far worse than anything Bud Light did. They are selling chest binders & ‘tuck-friendly’ bathing suits for children,” Daily Wire host Matt Walsh said. “Target is calling our bluff. But just like any other company, they need our business. We did it with Bud Light. Now it’s Target’s turn.”

“I try to stay out of @Target as much as possible but this is the very first thing you see when you walk in the store right now,” conservative musician Five Times August tweeted. “It’s displayed there because they want kids to see it. It’s all programming. Everywhere you go. Stay out of Target. Friggin’ obnoxious.”

The singer’s tweet included photos of items for sale, one of which included imagery of nude adults.

Concerned mothers also filmed themselves questioning target employees about where the “Straight section” for children is.

