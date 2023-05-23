Compared to the Munchkins, the G-7 is a Veritable Midget Clown Show

To compare the G-7 to the little people (dwarves and midgets) who portrayed the Munchkins in the iconic Wizard of Oz is an insult to those people small in physical stature but gigantic in terms of character and integrity. The leaders of the G-7 are a disgrace to humanity.

Those little people in the Wizard of Oz exemplified talent and humanity. The soul-less bastards who assembled in Hiroshima over the past weekend are the anti-thesis of the Munchkins — physically taller than the Munchkins — except for possibly Zelensky and the U.K’s Rishi Sunak — but utterly devoid of morals and the gravitas of statecraft. What a clown show!

Ursula von der Leyen’s strident remarks on the need to strengthen the confrontation with China exemplifies the delusion:

“It is important for us to offer real alternatives to, for example, China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. And here is our joint initiative on infrastructure investment outside Europe, outside the G7. We are talking about a €600 billion package that the EU is launching together with the US and other countries for targeted infrastructure investments in the global South. We will have to take giant steps”.

Rather than try to pour oil on troubled waters, the G-7 band of miscreants are intent on trying to set that oil on fire. Their gathering in Hiroshima, the site of the first use of an atomic bomb, was rich in irony. Notwithstanding their hollow antagonistic rhetoric about defeating Russia, they refused to accept the fact that the Ukrainian Army that they trained, funded, and equipped was whipped decisively in Bakhmut by a much smaller force of alleged band of criminal conscripts –the Dirty Dozen times 3000. In reality, the Wagner Group was not solely responsible for defeating the NATO-backed force. Wagner received ample support from Russia’s regulars, who launched unrelenting artillery and aerial barrages.

The derangement of the G-7 leaders was captured in a speech delivered by Eliot Cohen, a fanatical neo-con, to the Polish Institute of International Affairs Strategic Ark Conference on May 17, 2023. Cohen said:

Russians must, moreover, conclude that Ukraine—formerly, in their view, a pseudo-state containing “cousins” or “little brothers”—is gone forever. That means speedy accession to the EU and NATO, but also a deep Western commitment to rebuilding Ukraine economically and, most important, arming it to the teeth for years to come. The paltering of the administration about giving our superabundant F-16s to Ukraine is foolish and shortsighted. These jets might not make a difference on the battlefield two months from now, but the knowledge that several hundred of them are in the pipeline for the next five years would have profound symbolic importance. We should be talking about how we will rebuild Ukraine’s armed forces, the West’s largest, most combat-tested, and in some ways most determined army. The West needs an aggressive information campaign to drive home the reality of Russian defeat. Russians need to be reminded that their faltering economy is only a tenth the size of the EU’s; that they cannot build and deploy a modern tank; that their latest high-performance jet, the Su-57, will be outnumbered by the F-35s of the four small Nordic states; that their generals are superannuated and incompetent; that their high command is indifferent to their men’s lives; that their equipment is inferior to that of Ukraine; and that their logistics are rotted by graft and corruption.

This is pure insanity. Cohen, and the rest of the G-7 leaders, have yet to grasp that the “superannuated and incompetent” Russians just kicked their ass in Bakhmut and that the so-called “superior” technology of NATO is being decimated by the military industrial economy of a “faltering” Russia. It would be tragic if Cohen was spewing this nonsense while strapped in a straight jacket in a mental institution. We could hope that a combination of drugs and medical treatment might free him from his psychosis. But he is not confined to a psych ward. Instead, he is being accepted as a wise pundit who is laying out a viable vision for Western policy towards Russia.

This means that the West will continue to use Ukraine as a flaccid battering ram futilely trying to smash Russia and ensuring the slaughter of tens of thousands of Ukrainian military personnel in the process. Russia, for its part, appears to recognize that the leaders of the West are seized with madness that can only be addressed by destroying the armies and equipment the West deploys against it.

While Cohen and the G-7 continue to succumb to the fatal error of pretending that Russia is a creaky autocracy on the verge of collapse, Vladimir Putin and his national security team continue to forge new ties with the largest nations of the world in terms of population and are busy erecting new economic systems that will by-pass the Western hegemonic system based on the supremacy of the U.S. dollar. The West’s fixation on crushing Russia eliminates any viable path for a negotiated settlement and the re-establishment of normal diplomatic norms. This is a fight to the death, one the West is not prepared for. Russia and China now appear to realize that the West can no longer be trusted and are embarked on a path to defend themselves and make the West suffer the consequences.