CNN’s Jake Tapper on Durham Report: “It is Devastating to the FBI and, To a Degree, It Does Exonerate Donald Trump” (VIDEO)

CNN’s Jake Tapper Monday afternoon said the Durham report is “devastating to the FBI.”

Special Counsel John Durham finally released his report after investigating the origins of Spygate for nearly 3 years.

Durham concluded the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia investigation dubbed ‘Crossfire Hurricane.’

The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid for fake Russia dossier.

Former FBI counterintel chief Peter Strzok knew it was all a lie.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

CNN couldn’t even spin this for the Deep State.

“The report is here and it has dropped…it is regardless devastating for the FBI and to a degree it does exonerate Donald Trump,” Tapper said.

WATCH: