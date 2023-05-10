CNN Gets Absolutely ROASTED on Twitter for Calling Tucker Carlson a ‘Right Wing Extremist’

After Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday that his show would soon be returning on Twitter, CNN released a report calling Carlson a ‘right wing extremist.’

The report was from Oliver Darcy, who used to work for the Daily Caller and The Blaze, before joining CNN and becoming a voice for the far left.

Tucker Carlson is many things, but a right wing extremist is not one of them.

See the CNN report below:

Tucker Carlson announces plans to relaunch his show on Twitter Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday that he will relaunch his program on Twitter, which he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month. Carlson made the announcement in a video posted to the social media website, which Elon Musk acquired last year. Twitter has devolved in recent months into a chaotic platform where the traditional press has come under assault from the billionaire. “Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy. That’s why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments,” Carlson said. “Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining … is Twitter, where we are now.”

CNN included the wording in their tweet and got roasted on Twitter:

Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson will relaunch his program on Twitter, a platform he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month. https://t.co/QwlHtYvlDB — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023

Here are some of the responses:

CNN: “Right-wing extremist” = anyone who doesn’t automatically believe whatever the Biden Admin tells us — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 9, 2023

Leftwing CNN will remain in ratings purgatory as "right-wing extremist" Tucker Carlson obliterates them. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 9, 2023

You guys sound jealous pic.twitter.com/0YczWukRBQ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) May 9, 2023

Nice headline from radical Marxist extremist network 😆 https://t.co/jILXDKPbNE — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 10, 2023

“News network” @cnn refers to @TuckerCarlson as a “right-wing extremist”. No one will mourn you when you go under, CNN. https://t.co/r9W1TXzoZ2 pic.twitter.com/lSqVGLDWr7 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 9, 2023

The Journalism industry deserves its demise https://t.co/lhhY2fvrfo — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) May 9, 2023

Right on schedule. The left is losing their ever-loving minds because they know what him coming to Twitter means https://t.co/JNl8mYaHKt — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) May 9, 2023

CNN is just sad.