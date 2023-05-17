CNN Death Spiral: Newsmax Beats CNN in Prime Time Ratings

CNN’s death spiral continues.

Forbes reports that CNN has now dropped into fourth place behind Newsmax in prime time viewership ratings.

Only President Trump has been able to offer the liberal news outlet a brief bump in the ratings. The network drew more than 3 million people for Trump’s town hall last week, far above anything CNN has been attracting lately in the 8 p.m. time slot.

Without Trump, the downward spiral continues.

Forbes reports:

Among viewers 25-54, the demographic group most valued by advertisers, CNN climbed to third place, with an average audience of 87,000 viewers. Fox News was first in the key demo with 109,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC (98,000 viewers). Newsmax was fourth with 45,000 viewers. Each of CNN’s prime time hours trailed the competition on Newsmax Friday, with Anderson Cooper 360 delivering a total audience of 447,000 viewers at 8 p.m. ET, taking fourth place behind Fox News Channel’s Fox News Tonight (1.302 million viewers), MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes (1.076 million viewers), and Newsmax’s Eric Bolling (467,000 viewers). At 9 p.m. ET, FNC’s Hannity was first with 1.606 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight (1.207 million viewers), Newsmax’s Chris Plante (325,000 viewers) and CNN’s The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (293,000 viewers)