Chuck Todd Floats ‘Church Committee’ Style Investigation Into FBI After Fallout From Durham Report (VIDEO)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd on Sunday finally admitted the American people have lost trust in the FBI.

Special Counsel John Durham on Monday released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

The FBI dropped four investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton ahead of the 2016 while the Bureau and the entire might of the US government was bearing down on Trump.

The FBI was investigating claims the Clinton Foundation was a hub of “criminal activity,” according to a review by The New York Post.

It turns out the FBI investigations into the Clintons were all for show.

Chuck Todd floated a ‘Church Committee‘ style investigation into the FBI after John Durham revealed the Bureau abused its power.

“It feels like we’re in the moment that we need a real Church Committee…like when the J. Edgar Hoover FBI clearly was no longer helping the American people, there was a moment — this feels like we might be in one of those moments…” Chuck Todd said to Symone Sanders.

WATCH: