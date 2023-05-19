California Officials Launch Four Separate Investigations After 30-Ton Shipment of Explosive Chemicals Goes Missing

California authorities have launched four separate investigations following the disappearance of a 30-ton shipment of explosive chemicals last month, KQED reported.

On April 12, a railcar loaded with 60,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used as both fertilizer and explosives, departed from Dyno Nobel manufacturing plant near Cheyenne, Wyoming en route to Saltdale, California.

The chemical was reported missing from the shipment two weeks later, and no one knows what really happened.

On May 10, the company Dyno Nobel notified the federal government’s National Response Center, also known as the NRC. Last Wednesday, the complaint was also included in an NRC database of California incidents maintained by the state Office of Emergency Services.

This incident has raised serious concerns regarding public safety and security. The missing chemicals could potentially pose a significant threat if they fall into the wrong hands.

California officials have launched four separate investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the chemicals.

KQED reported: