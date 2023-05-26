Bud Light Sponsoring Several Pride Events — Despite Anheuser-Busch Market Value Dropping $15.7 Billion Over Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco

Bud Light is doubling down and sponsoring Pride parades across the nation.

The news of the sponsorships comes as Anheuser-Busch InBev’s market value has collapsed by a massive $15.7 billion since Bud Light’s partnership with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney was announced.

According to a report from the Daily Wire, Bud Light is listed as a sponsor for Pride parades in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, as well as St. Louis, Missouri.

The report states that “in St. Louis, Missouri, where Anheuser-Busch is headquartered, the company is listed as the presenting sponsor of the St. Louis Pride Parade. A sponsorship packet explains that there are only four ‘presenting sponsor’ slots available. The ‘Rainbow’ sponsorship tier, located below the ‘presenting sponsor’ tier, requires entities to pay $25,000.”

“In Columbus, Bud Light is listed as a ‘Diamond Sponsor’ for the city’s upcoming pride parade,” the report adds. “According to a document from Stonewall Columbus — which ‘organizes and hosts’ the ‘annual’ event — companies are required to donate $20,000 to the organization in order to become ‘Diamond’ sponsors.”

Other Anheuser-Busch products, including Corona, sponsor other Pride events, including the Los Angeles Pride Parade.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch’s market value has collapsed under a conservative boycott.

Investor’s Business Daily determined the shocking $15.7 billion figure using S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

“The market value of Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose fourth bestselling brand is Bud Light, dropped $15.7 billion since April 1, based on a conversion to U.S. dollars by Investor’s Business Daily using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence,” Investor’s Business Daily reports. “That’s the day Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer and transgender woman, pitched the Bud Light brand during the NCAA March Madness tournament.”

The report added, “Meanwhile, the other major publicly traded global beer brands have added $3.2 billion in market value during the same time.”

Mulvaney, an adult biological male, has become controversial over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition.

The activist-influencer said then, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

After Bud Light provided Mulvaney with a commemorative can to celebrate one year of “girlhood,” conservatives immediately began a boycott — one which is shaping up to be one of the most influential political boycotts of all time.