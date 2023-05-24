BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Formally Enters 2024 Presidential Election, Files FEC Paperwork

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed to enter the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday.

DeSantis’ campaign was registered with the Federal Election Commission just hours before a scheduled live event on Twitter with Elon Musk, during which he is expected to announce his campaign.

BREAKING: @RonDeSantis is officially in the race for 2024 pic.twitter.com/WzQzoRJjpC — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) May 24, 2023

The FEC paperwork lists “Ron DeSantis for President” and “TEAM DESANTIS 2024” as affiliated organizations.

By filing the paperwork, DeSantis can now begin accepting campaign contributions.

Former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner for the nomination as of May 24.

The Twitter Spaces interview with Musk is scheduled for 6 pm EST on Wednesday.

“It will be the first time something like this is happening on social media and with real time questions and answers,” Musk said of the event on Tuesday. “Not scripted. So it’s going to be live and let ‘er rip. Let’s see what happens.”

Musk has previously said that he would vote for DeSantis.