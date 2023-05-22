BREAKING: E Jean Carroll Seeks New ‘Substantial Damages’ Over Trump’s CNN Town Hall Remarks

E. Jean Carroll on Monday filed court papers seeking ‘very substantial’ monetary damages over Trump’s CNN town hall remarks.

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case earlier this month.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

Trump blasted E Jean. Carroll during a CNN town hall a couple weeks ago.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, adding the accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made up story.’

Trump on E. Jean Carroll trial: "Her cat was named vagina — the judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in. […] I never met this woman." pic.twitter.com/1eulthxAOa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2023

Now she’s going after Trump again!

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, would ultimately decide if Carroll is allowed to amend her pending lawsuit.

CNBC reported: