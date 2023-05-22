BREAKING: E Jean Carroll Seeks New ‘Substantial Damages’ Over Trump’s CNN Town Hall Remarks

E. Jean Carroll on Monday filed court papers seeking ‘very substantial’ monetary damages over Trump’s CNN town hall remarks.
A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case earlier this month.
In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.
Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”
The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.
Trump blasted E Jean. Carroll during a CNN town hall a couple weeks ago.
“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, adding the accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made up story.’
Trump on E. Jean Carroll trial: "Her cat was named vagina — the judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in. […] I never met this woman." pic.twitter.com/1eulthxAOa
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2023
Now she’s going after Trump again!
Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, would ultimately decide if Carroll is allowed to amend her pending lawsuit.
CNBC reported:
The writer E. Jean Carroll on Monday filed court papers seeking “very substantial” monetary damages from former President Donald Trump for his scathing remarks about her at a CNN town hall on the heels of losing a $5 million lawsuit by her earlier this month.
Carroll’s move came as her lawyers asked a Manhattan federal court judge for permission to amend the original defamation lawsuit she filed against Trump to reflect his new statements on CNN about her, which they say likewise are defamatory.
Carroll’s new proposed amended lawsuit notes that during his CNN town hall interview on May 10, “Trump falsely stated that he did not sexually abuse Carroll, that he has no idea who Carroll was, and that Carroll’s now-proven accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made up story’ created by a ‘whack job.’ ”
“Trump also insulted Carroll’s character and downplayed his sexual abuse of her by asking ‘what kind of woman meets someone’ and then ‘within minutes’ plays ‘hanky-panky in a dressing room,’ ” the amended complaint says.