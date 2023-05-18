Biden’s Non-Binary Ex-Nuclear Waste Official Sam Brinton Arrested Again

Sam Brinton, who previously served as Biden’s senior nuclear waste official under the Department of Energy, was arrested late Wednesday as a “fugitive from justice.”

Brinton was arrested at his home in Rockville, Maryland by a team of officers from both the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police and the Montgomery County Police Department.

In a statement the Montgomery Police departmentspokeperson Shiera Goff stated “Brinton was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. last night.”

Goff continued: Brinton is being held “in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status.”

No other details about the latest arrest were publicly released.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Brinton was fired from his job at the Department of Energy after he was caught stealing women’s clothes at an airport.

Per Fox News:

According to county records reviewed by Fox News Digital, Brinton was taken into custody in Rockville, Maryland. A police spokesperson said Thursday the arrest was led by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police which is the lead law enforcement agency for both Washington, D.C., area airports.

Brinton previously pled no contest to a misdemeanor theft charge for stealing women’s luggage inside of a Las Vegas airport.

