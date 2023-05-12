Biden Smirks as Reporter Asks About Migrant Child Who Died in US Custody Hours After Title 42 Expires (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in the Oval Office.

Biden and Pedro Sanchez discussed Ukraine, China and the hordes of illegal aliens storming the border.

As per usual, Joe Biden didn’t answer any questions from the press as his handlers shooed away reporters.

Joe Biden won’t even be holding a joint presser with the Spanish President.

It is customary for the US President to hold a joint presser when a foreign head of states visits the White House.

Joe Biden is just too feeble to field questions.

Biden smirked as a reporter shouted a question about the migrant child who died in US custody hours after Title 42 expired.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a migrant child died while in US custody just hours after Title 42 expired.

The Biden Regime is withholding details of the deceased child.

“The US Department of Health and Human Services is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch,” the HHS said, according to Fox News.

“As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records. A medical examiner investigation is underway.”

Biden doesn’t care.

