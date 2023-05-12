Biden’s 2019 Tweet Attacking Trump Comes Back to Haunt Him After Migrant Child Dies in US Custody Hours After Title 42 Expires

Hordes of illegal aliens are pouring over the US border after Title 42 expired on Friday at midnight.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their immigration case made it through the system, expired.

Armed federal agents blocked reporters trying to document illegal aliens being boarded onto buses at the El Paso, Texas border with Mexico early Friday morning.

The federal agents told reporters they were ‘protecting the privacy’ of the illegal alien invaders.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a migrant child died while in US custody just hours after Title 42 expired.

The Biden Regime is withholding details of the deceased child.

“The US Department of Health and Human Services is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch,” the HHS said, according to Fox News.

“As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records. A medical examiner investigation is underway.”

Biden’s 2019 tweet attacking Trump came back to haunt him.

In 2019 Joe Biden attacked Trump after 6 children died in US custody at the border.

Over the last year, six children have tragically died in US custody at the border. It’s unacceptable. It’s not who we are. And silence is complicity. It’s on all of us to stand up and speak out. America is a nation of immigrants. We must guarantee everyone's treated with dignity. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 23, 2019

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said the Biden Regime initially ignored Fox’s question on the reported death.

“Biden admin officials forced reporters to submit pre-written questions and ignored FOX’s question on this reported death,” Jacqui Heinrich.

Biden in May of 2019. Today as reports circulate of a migrant child death in US custody – hours after title 42 is lifted – Biden admin officials forced reporters to submit pre-written questions and ignored FOX’s question on this reported death. https://t.co/CdWRWYkOih — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 12, 2023

