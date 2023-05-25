Biden Screws Up Congressman’s Name in Audience During White House Event in Rose Garden (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday announced his intent to nominate General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Biden delivered remarks from the Rose Garden with Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in attendance.
80-year-old Joe Biden screwed up a Congressman’s name in the audience.
“Representative Calhoun. Excuse me! Calhoun’s not here. Uh, McCollum…” Biden said.
He’s completely shot.
WATCH:
After mumbling through his remarks, Biden shuffled away without answering any questions on the debt ceiling.
