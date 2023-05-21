Beyoncé Labeling Venue Bathrooms as ‘Gender Neutral’ For ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Pop singer Beyoncé has stoked controversy by labeling restrooms at venues she stops at for her “Renaissance World Tour” as “gender neutral.”

The singer has also been performing in front of a Pride flag, disguised as the screen you used to see on TVs with no signal, as a backdrop.

The tour began on May 10 in Sweden, and fans were quick to post about the signs duct taped over the normal men’s/women’s signs for the bathrooms.

Beyonce’s team is making all of the bathrooms Gender Neutral on the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/hsPPxyHHEK — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé, starts off her Renaissance World Tour with a giant progress Pride flag A ‘new level of mothering’ She’s also made all the bathrooms gender-neutral. The fans are going bonko:https://t.co/jwuftmFp5Hhttps://t.co/kifsPl5CA5https://t.co/cWuNsB8eLN pic.twitter.com/MAM6WkUvJI — Dane B. McFadhen (@DaneMcFadhen) May 10, 2023

Music magazine NME reports, “It can be expected that these signs will appear at all of Beyoncé’s upcoming performances, which will span through Europe, before hitting the UK and then eventually moving into the United States.”

The tour will stop in multiple states with bathroom laws, including Florida.

This is not the first time that the singer has expressed support for transgenderism.

Metro Weekly noted, “Beyoncé took to her official website in 2016 to show support for those opposing non-inclusive laws in North Carolina that mandated individuals to use bathrooms according to their biological sex.”

“Her most recent album Renaissance pulls its inspiration directly from not just the LGBTQ community, but from the art created by black trans women years ago. Its dance and disco influences directly connect to that bit of history, and she even thanked the queer community as she accepted a Grammy – the trophy that helped her become the most-awarded artist ever, no less.”