Attorney Mike Davis: “If We Don’t Win the White House and Senate in 2024 It’s Game Over – And Our Rights to Speak, Associate, Worship and Protect Ourselves” (VIDEO)



Mike Davis

Attorney Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, a conservative group that supports constitutional judges and the rule of law, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Friday morning.

This comes after a DC kangaroo court found four members of the Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy on Thursday. These Proud Boys members now face 20 years in prison over trumped up charges by the Biden DOJ. The only evidence against the members was created and planted by the FBI in their chat room.

The Biden DOJ continues to jail and arrest Trump supporters. The DOJ continues to target President Trump on non-crimes in order to stop him from winning another election against the hapless and corrupt Democrat party.

On Friday Mike Davis issued a dire warning to Republicans – win in 2024 or the country is finished. The Democrats will destroy all of your freedoms and finish the total destruction of the country.

Mike Davis: If conservatives don’t win in 2024 the White House and the Senate, we’re going to lose the Supreme Court, we’re going to lose our country. It’s game over. We say that in many elections. This is the election. With the Supreme Court goes our rights to speak, associate, worship, and protect ourselves.

Via The War Room.