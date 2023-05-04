Good God: Proud Boys Members Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy by DC Kangaroo Court – Face 20 Years in Prison – After FBI Planted Evidence in Their Chatroom

The DC jury reached a verdict in the Proud Boys case on Thursday.

The jury agreed that the government proved the existence of seditious conspiracy (a complete joke).

Proud Boy Ethan Nordean – guilty of seditious conspiracy

Proud Boy Joe Biggs – guilty of seditious conspiracy

Proud Boy Zachary Rehl – guilty

Proud Boy founder Enrique Tarrio – guilty of seditious conspiracy

The FBI created and planted evidence in the Proud Boys’ group chat. The kangaroo court ignored this truth.

TGP’s Cara Castronuovo’s reaction, “I am heartbroken.”

4 of the 5 PROUD BOYS, including Enrique Tarrio, all found GUILTY of SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY. I am heartbroken, disgusted and afraid to be an America right now. There is NO justice. Like I said a million times- YOUR next. THE BIDEN REGIME IS OF CONTROL. God, help us all – we need a… pic.twitter.com/RVrVtB5NOa — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) May 4, 2023

Julie Kelly reaction.