Attorney General Paxton Secures $5.7 Billion Settlement with Walgreens for their Involvement in the Opioid Epidemic, Texas to Receive $340 Million

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a landmark $5.7 billion settlement with Walgreens, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States, for its role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Out of the total settlement amount, $340 million has been designated specifically for Texas. This substantial settlement further bolsters the mounting funds obtained through attorneys general investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry, with the total sum now exceeding $50 billion.

Texas alone has secured over $2.91 billion to address the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis within the state. Thanks to Attorney General Paxton!

“The health and safety of the people of Texas will always be my number one priority,” Attorney General Paxton said in a statement.

“Pharmaceutical companies are being held responsible for the damage caused by the opioid epidemic. Walgreens will help prevent this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, and it will also provide treatment for those still struggling,” he added.

The cumulative settlement funds from attorneys general investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry have now surpassed $50 billion. These substantial financial resources are expected to support critical initiatives nationwide, including addiction treatment programs, public awareness campaigns, and efforts to prevent further opioid-related harm.

Texas has been at the forefront of the battle against the opioid crisis, and the $2.91 billion allocated to the state will significantly bolster ongoing efforts to combat addiction and assist affected communities. Attorney General Paxton expressed his commitment to ensuring that these funds are used effectively and efficiently to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Texans grappling with the devastating effects of opioid abuse.

Meanwhile, the Texas House Committee full of RINOs will vote on impeaching Ken Paxton on Saturday after an investigation into his ‘corruption.’

This comes after Paxton called the removal of Texas Speaker Dade Phelan who appeared completely drunk.

The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.”

“The claims that have been made by the General Investigating Committee have been thoroughly researched and debunked time and time again,” said Paxton’s Chief of General Litigation, Chris Hilton. “Texans knew about all of these allegations in the last election, and they rejected them by a margin of ten percentage points.”

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws. He also launched an investigation against Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J for lying to the public about the safety and efficacy of their vaccines.

President Trump released a statement:

“I love Texas, won it twice in landslides, and watched as many other friends, including Ken Paxton, came along with me. Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does. It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOS, and Criminals that never stop. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!” Trump said.

Other political personalities gave support to Paxton:

