AG Paxton Responds to “Illegal, Unfounded, and Unethical Impeachment” – Texas Activists Vow to Remove RINOs from Office

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from millions of Texans after Texas RINOs voted to impeach him.

The Republican-led Texas House on Saturday impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct.

The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

The vote to adopt the 20 articles of impeachment was 121-23.

Meanwhile, Paxton has been placed on administrative leave until the result of the Senate trial.

Paxton said in a statement that the events that unfolded were illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. He expressed optimism for a swift resolution in the Texas Senate, where he believes the process will be fair and just.

“I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just,” Paxton wrote.

Read his statement below:

The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just. It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning. My office made every effort to present evidence, testimony, and irrefutable facts that would have disproven the countless false statements and outright lies advanced by Speaker Dade Phelan and the Murr-Johnson panel he appointed. Unfortunately, they refused to consider anything that would interfere with their desired result. They disregarded the law, ignored the facts, and demonstrated contempt for Texas voters. Texas voters now know that Speaker Phelan and the corrupt politicians he controls are more focused on political retribution against conservatives than the welfare of the people. Instead of passing critical legislation that would strengthen our border, protect our elections, or stop the Chinese Communist Party from buying up Texas land, they chose to spend the final days of the legislative session smearing me. Phelan’s coalition of Democrats and liberal Republicans is now in lockstep with the Biden Administration, the abortion industry, anti-gun zealots, and woke corporations to sabotage my work as Attorney General, including our ongoing litigation to stop illegal immigration, uphold the rule of law, and protect the constitutional rights of every Texan. But the people of Texas know that I have always had their back, and in return, they have always had mine. What we witnessed today is not just about me. It is about the corrupt establishment’s eagerness to overpower the millions of Texas voters who already made their voices heard when they overwhelmingly re-elected me. I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just.

A Texas activist vowed to use his resources to remove Texas House RINOs from office.

The impeachment vote against @KenPaxtonTX by the Biden controlled “RINOS” in the TX House is an absolute disgrace!! I will use every resource I have to make sure every single YES voter faces a primary opponent and is SENT HOME!!!@TexasGOP pic.twitter.com/UYUQ9BLJiw — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 27, 2023

People of Texas remove the RINOS. https://t.co/j2L2DkVWEA — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) May 27, 2023