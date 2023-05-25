ANOTHER DOJ LEAK: Jack Smith’s Prosecutors Have Evidence Trump Kept Classified Documents in His Office and Showed Them to People

Another day, another Deep State leak.

According to the latest leak to the Washington Post, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors have evidence Trump kept classified documents in his office and showed them to people.

The Post also claims two of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago workers moved boxes of documents around a day before Justice Department officials and FBI agents visited the South Florida residence to take the presidential records in response to a subpoena.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

The Washington Post reported:

Two of Donald Trump’s employees moved boxes of papers the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited the former president’s Florida home to retrieve classified documents in response to a subpoena — timing that investigators have come to view as suspicious and an indication of possible obstruction, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump and his aides also allegedly carried out a “dress rehearsal” for moving sensitive papers even before his office received the May 2022 subpoena, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive ongoing investigation. Prosecutors in addition have gathered evidence indicating that Trump at times kept classified documents in his office in a place where they were visible and sometimes showed them to others, these people said.

President Trump’s lawyers earlier this week requested a meeting with US Attorney General Merrick Garland over unfair treatment by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In a letter sent to Garland, Trump’s lawyers said unlike Joe Biden and his son Hunter, President Trump is “being treated unfairly.”

“We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45′ President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the letter states, according to Fox News. No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.”

Jack Smith’s team has been selectively leaking information about the investigations into Trump in an effort to derail his 2024 White House run.

Meanwhile there are zero leaks about the special prosecutor’s investigation into Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents.

Biden stored stolen classified documents in his garage where his crackhead son, Hunter had access to them.