ANOTHER DEEP STATE LEAK: National Archives Claims Evidence May Undercut Trump’s Claim Documents He Took to Mar-a-Lago Were Declassified

Another day, another Deep State leak.

The National Archives is claiming it has evidence that may undercut Trump’s claims that the presidential records he took to Mar-a-Lago were automatically declassified, according to a leak to CNN.

Trump says the documents were declassified as soon as he took them to Mar-a-Lago.

Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall however, claims there is evidence Trump and his advisors knew of a so-called declassification process.

Steidel Wall sent Trump a letter informing him the National Archives are going to give Special Counsel Jack Smith 16 records which may prove the documents were not automatically declassified.

And the witch hunt continues.

CNN reported:

The National Archives has informed former president Donald Trump that it is set to hand over to special counsel Jack Smith 16 records which show Trump and his top advisers had knowledge of the correct declassification process while he was president, according to multiple sources. In a May 16 letter obtained by CNN, acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall writes to Trump, “The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records.” The 16 presidential records, which were subpoenaed earlier this year, may provide critical evidence establishing the former president’s awareness of the declassification process, a key part of the criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents. According to the letter, Trump tried to block the special counsel from accessing the 16 records by asserting a claim of “constitutionally based privilege.” But in her letter, Wall rejects that claim, stating that the special counsel’s office has represented that it “is prepared to demonstrate with specificity to a court, why it is likely that the 16 records contain evidence that would be important to the grand jury’s investigation.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith is nearing the end of his investigation into whether Trump committed crimes, according to a leak to The Wall Street Journal.

According to a leak last month, Special Counsel Jack Smith has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property after the Justice Department issued Trump a subpoena in May to return so-called classified records.

According to a leak to WaPo, Jack Smith has emails and texts from a former Trump aide showing Trump may have rummaged through his boxes of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after he was subpoenaed in May 2022.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.