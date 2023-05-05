ANOTHER DOJ LEAK: Special Counsel Jack Smith Zooms in on Possible Criminal Charges Against Trump: WSJ

Special Counsel Jack Smith is nearing the end of his investigation into whether Trump committed crimes, according to a leak to The Wall Street Journal.

According to a leak last month, Special Counsel Jack Smith has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property after the Justice Department issued Trump a subpoena in May to return so-called classified records.

According to a leak to WaPo, Jack Smith has emails and texts from a former Trump aide showing Trump may have rummaged through his boxes of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after he was subpoenaed in May 2022.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Last month it was reported Jack Smith was investigating Trump’s effort to raise money off of ‘false claims of election fraud.’

Federal prosecutors are investigating money raised between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

According to the latest leak to The Wall Street Journal, Jack Smith is tying up loose ends as he contemplates whether to bring charges against Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith is racing through a roster of interviews in his wide-ranging investigations related to former President Donald Trump, including with former Vice President Mike Pence and other top aides, as he contemplates filing charges, according to people familiar with the matter. The steps prosecutors are taking, the people say, suggest Mr. Smith is in the late stages of his inquiry into Mr. Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. The special counsel is also considering whether the former president tried to obstruct a separate probe into the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort by withholding material sought by the Justice Department. The repeat testimony, sometimes brief, by some witnesses appears to point to efforts by Mr. Smith’s team to determine whether a crime was committed and decide whether to file charges in the coming months, people familiar with the questioning said. Mr. Smith’s team has issued dozens of subpoenas including to those who had minor roles in Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse the November 2020 election result, some of the people said, asking for grand-jury testimony from most. Several witnesses have been pressed on whether Mr. Trump’s political organization has been covering their legal bills and whether such payments affected their testimony, some of the people said. Other witnesses had declined to appear, citing their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, other people familiar with the requests said. Mr. Smith has also pushed forward on his inquiry into the handling of classified documents at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, calling back witnesses who had previously spoken to investigators, some of the people said. Those efforts resulted in a maid who had worked at the complex in Palm Beach having to fly in from abroad to testify, they said.

Trump lashed out at Jack Smith on Friday.

“The Special “Prosecutor” is harassing and threatening my people over the Document’s Hoax, while NOTHING is being done with respect to Crooked Joe Biden’s MANY TIMES MORE Documents, especially those stored in CHINATOWN & Delaware. Another RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, style Witch Hunt. Under the Presidential Records Act, I have done everything right, except that I probably should not have returned documents until it was ALL settled. I had every right to have them, with the right, also, to Declassify…” Trump said on Truth Social Friday morning.

Trump also blasted the special counsel for leaking to the media.

“The leaking coming out of the Special “Prosecutors” Office and DOJ is unparalleled, and illegal. THEY ARE LEAKING EVERYTHING, WITH ABSOLUTELY NO SHAME OR GUARDRAILS. These people are thugs and criminals who allow ANTIFA & BLM to thrive and flourish, but who use full Gestapo force to shut down opposition and Interfere in our Elections. which is what this BULL…. is all about!” Trump said.