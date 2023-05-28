All of the Grooming Pornography and Filth in Classrooms Goes Back to Obama – The Obama Regime Was Promoting It All (Warning on Content)

Retail giant Target has partnered with GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network) for years. They believe this is a noble cause. GLSEN is a group that provides sexually explicit books to schools, pushes gender ideology throughout public school curricula, and advocates policies that keep parents unaware of their child’s in-school gender transition .

According to reports, GLSEN is a radical education group leading efforts to create ‘inclusive and anti-racist environments’ for LGBTQIA+ students.

“GLSEN believes that every student has the right to a safe, supportive, and LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education. We are a national network of educators, students, and local GLSEN Chapters working to make this right a reality,” the website reads.

Target Corporation confirmed its collaboration with GLSEN and expressed pride in their decade-long partnership. The company has been making annual donations to GLSEN, emphasizing its support for the organization’s mission.

But when did this all start? When was this introduced and promoted in public schools?

It Was Barack Obama Who First Pushed Teaching Sex Education to Kindergarteners Back in 2007 – He Even Pushed Sex Ed to Kiddies Legislation

In 2007, as The Gateway Pundit reported at the time, Barack Obama gave a speech to Planned Parenthood where he pushed teaching sex education to little kindergarteners.

The media mostly hid this from the American public.

And Barack Obama was serious. He said he wanted to fundamentally change America and he did.

In 2009 The Gateway Pundit did a series on Barack Obama’s Safe School’s Czar Kevin Jennings, who founded GLSEN. Kevin Jennings was a member of the Obama administration pushing his agenda in schools. They claimed it was inclusive. TGP also reported on GLSEN’s promotion of dangerous sexual practices to children.

GLSEN’s stated mission is to empower gay youth in the schools and to stop harassment by other students. It encourages the formation of Gay Student Alliances and condemns the use of hateful words. GLSEN also strives to influence the educational curriculum to include materials which the group believes will increase tolerance of gay students and decrease bullying. To that end, GLSEN maintains a recommended reading list of books that it claims “furthers our mission to ensure safe schools for all students.” In other words, these are the books that GLSEN’s directors think all kids should be reading: gay kids should read them to raise their self-esteem, and straight kids should read them in order to become more aware and tolerant and stop bullying gay kids. Through GLSEN’s online ordering system, called “GLSEN BookLink,” featured prominently on their Web site, teachers can buy the books to use as required classroom assignments, or students can buy them to read on their own.

According to GLSEN’s own press releases from the period during which its recommended reading list was developed, the organization’s three areas of focus were creating “educational resources, public policy agenda, [and] student organizing programs”; in other words, the reading list (chief among its “educational resources”) was of prime importance in GLSEN’s efforts to influence the American educational system.

In 2009 The Gateway Pundit first reported on Obama’s shocking agenda of perversion for public schools through GLSEN.

1.) GLSEN conferences included dildo tips for children.

2.) GLSEN promoted several books as “suggested reading” including a book promoting S-and-M to children.

2.) Suggested reading included porn books for kids with images of men having sex while boy scouts watch.

3.) Book detailing sex between first graders.

4.) GLSEN linked conference handed out local gay bar guides to teens.

5.) GLSEN “black book” included tips on fisting and p*ssing on your partner.

6.) Books encouraged children to meet men at gay bars.

7.) Andrew Breitbart bravely reported on this Obama program.

The Gateway Pundit first reported this in a series of posts back in 2009. Of course, the mainstream media ignored this information like they always do.

And now, ten years later, we see GLSEN as a valued partner with major US corporations. It was all the plan and it all started back during the Obama administration.

