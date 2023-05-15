Secret Service Refuses to Hand over Biden’s Delaware Visitor Logs After January Congressional Request – Where Biden Has Spent 40 Percent of His Presidency

Joe Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation in Delaware with no publicly released visitor logs.

Fox News reported in January that a “source familiar” with the situation told them that the Secret Service has records of “regular” visitors to Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home that the agency is prepared to turn over to Congressional investigators.

This contradicts earlier reports by the White House counsel’s office and a Secret Service spokesman that no visitor logs were kept. The issue of visitor logs or records for Biden’s home is part of investigations into the discovery of illicit unsecured classified documents recently found in several locations, including the garage, at Biden’s home.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the White House in January demanding the visitor logs for Biden’s home.

🚨🚨🚨 I’m calling on @POTUS Chief of Staff Ron Klain to release the visitor log for President Biden’s Wilmington residence & provide info about all properties & locations searched, including the identities of the Biden aides conducting the searches.👇🏼https://t.co/4M3O2oWUNB — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 15, 2023

But now, five months later, the Secret Service is refusing to hand over records of Joe Biden’s visitors at his Delaware home.

The New York Post reported:

The Secret Service is refusing to hand over emails that identify visitors to President Biden’s homes in Delaware, telling The Post in response to a Freedom of Information Act request that it can’t legally do so. The information could bear on high-profile controversies involving the Biden family’s business dealings and the president’s mishandled classified records. A Secret Service FOIA officer cited a federal appeals court ruling in New York regarding visitor information for former President Donald Trump’s residences, even though the ruling doesn’t bind the actions of officials in Delaware or in DC. “Please be advised that emails reflecting visitors to President Biden’s residences in Wilmington, Delaware and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware are not agency records subject to the FOIA. See Doyle v. U.S. Dep’t of Homeland Sec., 959 F.3d 72 (2d Cir. 2020)(finding that e-mails regarding expected visitors to the sitting President’s residence were not agency records subject to the FOIA.),” the officer said in a letter.

The two-tiered justice system lives on in America.

Don’t expect the fraudulent legacy media to report on this development. Then imagine if this was Trump doing this.