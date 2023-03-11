Biden Takes Off to Delaware For Another Weekend Vacation – Biden Has Spent 40% of His Presidency on Vacation with No Visitor Logs (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday took off for another weekend vacation in Delaware.

Biden has spent over 40% of his presidency – 309 days – on vacation without visitor logs.

This is Biden’s 67th trip to Delaware since being sworn into office in January 2021.

There are no visitor logs at Biden’s Delaware compound so the American people have no idea who Biden is meeting with off-the-record.

We have no idea who is visiting Joe Biden every weekend in Delaware.

When asked who is coming and going to Biden’s Delaware home, the White House said it’s none of our business.

VIDEO:

According to a recent analysis by Fox News, Biden’s frequent Delaware vacations have cost taxpayers at least $11 million.

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents.

Fox News reported that Joe Biden has taken over 100 flights between Delaware and DC since he was installed in January 2021.