20-Yr Disney Employee, Father-of-Two, Arrested On Child Porn Charges After Photos of Children Under 10 Having Sex With Adult Men Were Found On His Computer: “hot teens in mouse ears are a weakness of mine”

It’s bad enough the Disney Corporation is relentlessly pushing its woke agenda on young children, including its indoctrination of the LGBTQXYZ+ lifestyle on our kids, but curiously, their employees are frequently making news after being arrested and or charged with sex crimes against children.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – One year ago, we reported about 12 child sex predators, including one Disney employee, that were arrested in Polk County, Florida, for attempting to solicit children online for sex.

The twelve suspects all engaged in coercive and lewd behavior towards undercover cops whom they believed to be young children on the internet, and one suspect even rode his bike 10 miles to try and meet the “child.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd addressed the media about the horrific individuals they caught from “as far away as Michigan.” Sheriff Grady Judd told horrific stories about the child predators, including giving explicit details about the Disney bus driver.

Watch Sheriff Grady Judd ask the media, “What would an operation be without a Disney employee? We always have a Disney employee!”:

Facing a total of 49 felonies between them all, including traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, and use of a computer to seduce a child, the suspects are currently being held in jail across several counties.

While Disney makes headlines for its support of LGBTQ+ kids and condemns Florida lawmakers for their recently-passed anti-grooming bill, it’s important to remind the public of Disney’s history of covering up pedophilia within their company. It seems to be on-trend that they want to perpetuate the sexual grooming of children.

Back in 2014, a Disney Cruise Line steward, 36-year-old Ahmed Sofyan, was charged with two counts of molestation and one count of false imprisonment after holding a 13-year-old girl in an unoccupied cabin and molesting her.

When this story was released, an ex-Disney Cruise officer spoke out, reporting a similar instance of child molestation that Disney authorities ordered her not to report just two years prior.

Dawn Taplin, the first female security officer at Disney and second in the entire cruise line industry, was on the cruise ship where this occurred. In 2014, she revealed Disney’s previous molestation cover-up.

In 2012, a Disney cruise ship employee was caught on camera molesting an 11-year-old girl in an elevator. Disney authorities allegedly did not allow security to report the incident.

Taplin interviewed the young victim after she and her grandmother reported the crime to Guest Services. The security officer, who had 17 years of experience as a police officer, found the surveillance footage extremely troubling.

The molestation occurred while the cruise ship was still docked at Port Canaveral in Florida while passengers were still boarding. Taplin recalls that they “weren’t going anywhere for another two hours or so.” Since they were still on U.S. land, Taplin notified the ship’s second-in-command and offered to call her FBI contact. However, she did not get the response she anticipated.

“I was ordered not to make any phone calls, do anything at all. Nothing. Period” recalled Taplin. She said that she was told, “Just keep your mouth shut.”

“If a crime is committed while you’re hooked up anywhere here, it is an American, it is a United States, it is a Florida crime,” said Taplin.

The ship then departed that afternoon with the suspected perpetrator, Milton Braganza, still on board, leaving other children at risk of falling victim to the same employee. Disney had put its reputation ahead of the children’s safety.

The following day, after the cruise ship had left U.S. waters, the Disney Cruise Line finally notified the Port Canaveral police and the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the case was passed on to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“In my professional and personal opinion, I think they wanted to get outside the United States limits and get him off the ship in the Bahamas and just leave it alone,” Taplin said.

Once the ship arrived in Nassau, Braganza admitted to the act he was accused of, but the victim’s grandmother chose not to prosecute. It is unclear why the family chose to step away from this case.

Later, Braganza was flown back to his home country of India at the expense of Disney. The company both arranged and paid for his flight.

The former Security Officer believes that “Disney wouldn’t have gotten away with it if they were Americans.”

Now, another Disney employee, Daniel Rivera, who has worked for Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts for 20 years, is under investigation for a Dropbox account he allegedly owns that contains several images of child pornography which, including grown men having sex with children under the age of 10 yrs old. Rivera has been booked at the Orange County Jail.

New York Post reports – Investigators said Rivera, a father-of-two, admitted to obtaining child porn about once a week for the last 10 years and even shared personal information about coworkers on adult sites, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Rivera allegedly shared about 155 posts on the sites, “including several photos of young girls and women he claims he knows,” according to court records.

Several of them included coworkers dressed as Disney characters, with Rivera allegedly posting in an online forum that “hot teens in mouse ears are a weakness of mine.”

During a search of his home last Thursday, police also found a hard drive containing images of girls in “erotic poses.”

Rivera was charged with transporting child pornography, with other charges likely to be filed against him during a court hearing on Wednesday.