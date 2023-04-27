“You Don’t Get to Say that S**t!” – Eric Swalwell Throws Fit After GOP Congressman Brings Up Swalwell’s “Checkered Past” with “Yum Yum” (VIDEO)

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing on Wednesday focused on the child migrant crisis caused by Joe Biden’s lawless immigration policies.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA/China) threw a fit after Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) reminded him of his Chinese spy past.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Swalwell started a sexual relationship with Chinese spy and honeypot Fang Fang in 2012. Fang Fang was a “bundler” for Swalwell and other Democrat candidates.

Before his confrontation with Nehls, Swalwell was bullying border advocate Sheena Rodriguez. The New York Post reported Rodriguez was at the hearing to testify regarding migrant children being exploited and forced into the labor market. Rodriguez claimed to have witnessed such abuse during more than three dozen visits to the US-Mexico border.

Instead of trying to learn about the exploitation, Swalwell instead spent his question time haranguing Rodriguez regarding her presence during the January 6, 2021 protests.

Another Texas lawmaker tried to stop Swalwell’s harassment of Rodriguez but was unsuccessful. Then Nehls stepped in and caused Swalwell to melt down.

WATCH (the confrontation begins at :40):

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com