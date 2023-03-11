Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell Suggests Banning Fox News From Troops Overseas (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is best known for his relationship with Chinese spy and honeypot Fang Fang, suggested banning Fox News from troops overseas.

“I think about our troops… and nothing makes them feel more like home than their access to American television programming and a popular channel is Fox News and I don’t want to get in the business of telling troops what they can and cannot watch but if you have a news station that a court is going rule…that is perpetuating dis and misinformation… we need to take a look at how this is being broadcast to our troops,” Swalwell said during an appearance on fake news MSNBC.

Beginning in 2012 Eric Swalwell had a sexual relationship with Chinese spy and honeypot Fang Fang.

Fang Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates.



Swalwell with his Chinese spy girlfriend Fang Fang

Swalwell is the last person who should dictating to our troops what type of television they are allowed to watch.