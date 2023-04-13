Woke Bud Light Executive Behind Dylan Mulvaney Marketing Campaign Shown Getting Drunk and Engaging in Other Embarrassing Behavior In Leaked Social Media Photos – Previously Trashed Bud Light and Customers as “Fratty” (PHOTOS)

Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, the “brainchild” responsible for the Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, has been exposed as a total fraud after social media pictures surfaced showing her behaving in a very embarrassing manner.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported Heinerscheid sat down with a podcast called Make Yourself at Home on March 30. During the interview, Heinerscheid explained her “mandate” to promote “inclusivity,” which is code for pursuing a woke agenda.
She also disparaged Bud Light’s past marketing efforts and by extension their loyal customer base as “too fratty” and “out of touch.”
I had this super clear mandate. “It’s like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my…what I brought to that was a belief in, okay, what does evolve and elevate mean?
It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men.
We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out of touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.
She evidently thought no one would bother researching her past transgressions. But the Daily Caller on Tuesday exposed several photos from Heinerscheid’s Facebook account showing her getting drunk and engaging in other humiliating behavior.
Two pictures, for example, show Heinerscheid holding condoms over her mouth.
Here are all of the photos via the Daily Caller:
Heinerscheid deleted her Facebook account after these shameful pictures surfaced.
The Daily Caller reported:
The vice president of marketing at Bud Light, who recently said the company needs to update its “fratty” image and “out-of-touch humor,” can be seen partaking in the same behavior she seemed to be criticizing during a Harvard social club event, recently leaked images show.
The Daily Caller obtained the photos from a source who had screenshots of the album on Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid’s Facebook page, which was titled “Isis Senior Reverse Initiation Scavenger Hunt.” In the album, there are photos of Heinerscheid drinking with others, and holding condoms up to their mouths. An article in the Harvard Crimson describes the club as a “haven of inebriated ditzes.”
The Isis Club “was established in the year 2000 on Harvard University’s campus by agroup of 25 women. The founding meeting took place in the former Loker Commons, and set a foundation for community we have today. Their mission was to provide a positive environment and social network for women to flourish,” an Isis Club new initiate’s book states.
Heinerscheid’s Facebook profile could no longer be accessed after the Caller emailed her for comment.