Woke Bud Light Executive Behind Dylan Mulvaney Marketing Campaign Shown Getting Drunk and Engaging in Other Embarrassing Behavior In Leaked Social Media Photos – Previously Trashed Bud Light and Customers as “Fratty” (PHOTOS)

Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, the “brainchild” responsible for the Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, has been exposed as a total fraud after social media pictures surfaced showing her behaving in a very embarrassing manner.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Heinerscheid sat down with a podcast called Make Yourself at Home on March 30. During the interview, Heinerscheid explained her “mandate” to promote “inclusivity,” which is code for pursuing a woke agenda.

She also disparaged Bud Light’s past marketing efforts and by extension their loyal customer base as “too fratty” and “out of touch.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

I had this super clear mandate. “It’s like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my…what I brought to that was a belief in, okay, what does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men. We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out of touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.

She evidently thought no one would bother researching her past transgressions. But the Daily Caller on Tuesday exposed several photos from Heinerscheid’s Facebook account showing her getting drunk and engaging in other humiliating behavior.

Two pictures, for example, show Heinerscheid holding condoms over her mouth.

Here are all of the photos via the Daily Caller:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Heinerscheid deleted her Facebook account after these shameful pictures surfaced.

The Daily Caller reported: