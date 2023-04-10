White House Easter Egg Roll 2023: Joe Biden Followed by Dr. Jill and Marine Holding Easter Bunny’s Hand (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden on Monday participated in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden spoke to the media without being interrupted by the Easter Bunny.

Biden told NBC’s Al Roker he plans on running for re-election in 2024.

At one point Joe Biden was followed by Dr. Jill and a US Marine holding the Easter Bunny’s hand.

Jill Biden had to tell her invalid husband where to go.

Embarrassing.

WATCH:

Last year the Easter Bunny swooped in and blocked Joe Biden from speaking with reporters.

WATCH:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.