White House Easter Egg Roll 2023: Joe Biden Followed by Dr. Jill and Marine Holding Easter Bunny’s Hand (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Monday participated in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden spoke to the media without being interrupted by the Easter Bunny.

Biden told NBC’s Al Roker he plans on running for re-election in 2024.

At one point Joe Biden was followed by Dr. Jill and a US Marine holding the Easter Bunny’s hand.

Jill Biden had to tell her invalid husband where to go.

Embarrassing.

WATCH:

Biden looks terrified being followed by the Easter Bunnypic.twitter.com/EBMZ2ZDySJ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2023

Last year the Easter Bunny swooped in and blocked Joe Biden from speaking with reporters.

WATCH: