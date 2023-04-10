Biden to NBC’s Al Roker: ‘I Plan on Running in 2024’

Joe Biden told NBC’s Al Roker he plans on running for re-election in 2024.

Roker:
This is a fantastic event…my favorite of the year…I was just wondering, Mr. President, will you be taking part in the Easter egg rolls after planning on….after 2024?

Biden:
Well, I plan on at least 3 or more more Easter egg rolls.

Roker:
At least 3 or 4 more?

Biden:
Maybe 5.

Roker:
Maybe 5?

Biden:
Maybe 6….what the hell.

Roker:
Are you saying that you would be taking part in our upcoming election in 2024?

Biden:
(unintelligible mumbling) I’ll either rolling egg or being the guy who’s pushing them out.

Roker:
Come on, help a brother out…make some news for me here.

Biden:
No, no, no.  I plan on running Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.

 

