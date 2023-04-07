BUSTED: Alleged Trump Supporter Who Crumpled Up Massive Anti-Trump Sign Outside Manhattan Courthouse Was Carrying Phone with a Satan Sticker – Another Likely Leftist Plant (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, a Trump supporter appeared to single-handedly destroy a career leftist anarchist and agitator and the media. The incident occurred outside the Manhattan court where President Trump was arraigned on bogus charges by the Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg.
This “Trump supporter” started shouting at the media with F-bombs during an apparent live broadcast. During her muckraking with the media, she took a moment to compliment someone filming on their nail polish.
The “MAGA woman” then took on a career leftist agitator who gets paid to create riots and has been a part of numerous events that have destroyed American cities, incurring millions in property damage and police injuries.
This “Trump supporter” shut down the career riot trainer and agitator. There was a minor tussle.
And so it begins. 🎪 pic.twitter.com/ifHQtCOW0m
— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) April 4, 2023
The radical far-left agitator who the “Trump supporter” was involved with was Lisa Fithian, who makes a living creating unrest and riots. The below video shows who she really is.
Here’s more on this anti-American radical anarchist who showed up outside the New York courthouse trying to create a riot.
BUSTED! Professional Riot Trainer and Anarchist is CAUGHT Trying To Capture Violent Reactions From Trump Supporters to Message on Banner in NYC [VIDEO]
At first, the “MAGA Woman” appeared to be a courageous Trump supporter inserting herself into the crowd and confronting the lies from the left. But upon further review, there is something bizarre about this woman. Internet sleuths discovered that a sticker on the phone the “MAGA Woman” carried appeared to say “Hail Satan.”
Here’s a closer view of the sticker:
Since we don’t know any Trump supporters who have “Hail Satan” stickers on their phones, we ask whether this woman was all part of a production created by anarchist Fithian in an effort to start a riot. If it is, isn’t this a very serious crime? Shouldn’t the Manhattan police investigate this potential crime that may have led to potential bloodshed?