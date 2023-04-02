Washington Post Lies in ‘Fact Check’ Says George Soros Doesn’t Support Corrupt DA Bragg – Gets ‘Fact Checked’

This past week the corrupt Soros-backed DA from New York announced they were going to indict President Trump on BS crimes.  The country was livid.

Then a no name NBC writer came out and claimed that Soros has never met with or spoken to the corrupt Bragg.  This was his rationale for why it was a lie to say the Bragg was Soros backed.

Redstate writes about this:

One of the first shots in the exchange was fired by NBC’s profoundly stupid Ben Collins. Collins is a know-nothing who, for a while, fancied himself as covering the “dystopia beat.” No one was quite sure what it was, but it looks like NBC management was pretty sure it only existed in Collins’s mind. So now he passively aggressively says in his Twitter profile, “utopia beat, @NBCNews. Everything’s peachy keen.”

But it was all BS.  Of course, Soros backed this corrupt DA who is anti-American and who won’t arrest criminals in New York but will arrest the President.  Soros backs most the corrupt and anti-law DA’s across the nation.  This is going on across the nation.

George Soros helped Nazis in WWII steal booty from Jews but now his followers call you anti-semitic if you point out any of his evil ways.  How did he ever get a US passport?

