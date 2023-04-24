Walmart to Close 20 Retail Locations Across the US This Year

This year, Walmart will be closing twenty of its retail stores across the United States, including four in the Chicago area.

The retail giant has also stated it will lay off hundreds of workers at five e-commerce fulfillment sites across the US, and it is closing two pick-up-only locations in Illinois and Arkansas after testing them for nine years.

Below are the latest store closings:

Arkansas:

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

DC:

99 H Street NW, Washington

Georgia:

1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta

835 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta

Florida:

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

Hawaii:

1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

Illinois:

17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

1511 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia

8431 S. Stewart Ave, Chicago

4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago

2844 N. Broadway, Chicago

2551 W. Cermak Road, Chicago

Indiana:

3701 Portage Road, South Bend

Minnesota:

1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center

New Mexico:

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Oregon:

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Texas:

24919 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy (Neighborhood Market concept)

Washington:

11400 Hwy. 99, Everett

Wisconsin:

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

As we recently noted, Walmart is closing four stores in Chicago.

The leadership at Walmart never came out and said it, but shoplifting and theft are obviously the problem that has led to these stores losing millions and deciding to close.

And now, the Democrats who run Chicago and have allowed crime to flourish in the city, are outraged at Walmart for pulling out of the community.

“The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago – these stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years. The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community,” Walmart explained in a press release.

In late March, Walmart announced to close the last two locations it has in Portland, Oregon.

The company’s official line about the closings is that it has to do with store performances, customer needs, and other corporate speak.

Does anyone doubt that this probably has a lot to do with theft? Portland is a hotbed of leftism, and for the last few years, shoplifting has become a norm for the left.

“The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance. We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here,” a spokesperson with Walmart said.