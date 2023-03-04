Walmart Closing its Last Two Stores in Portland, Oregon in March

In late March, Walmart is closing the last two locations it has in Portland, Oregon.

The company’s official line about the closings is that it has to do with store performances, customer needs, and other corporate speak.

Does anyone doubt that this probably has a lot to do with theft? Portland is a hotbed of leftism, and for the last few years, shoplifting has become a norm for the left.

FOX 12 in Oregon reports:

All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March The last two Walmart stores within Portland’s city limits will close in late March, the company announced. The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the Eastport Plaza, will both close on Friday, March 24. Walmart says they are closing the stores because they were not meeting financial expectations. “The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance. We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here,” a spokesperson with Walmart said. People who live near the stores that are closing say the closure is going to have a big impact on them and low-income shoppers. “Safeway is the go-to-store if I have to but that’s three times the price I would spend here,” Amanda Pahl said. “What are we going to do? You got to go further, then you have to spend gas money. Might as well pay for it at Safeway at this point.”

As you can see in the video below, locals are not happy about this news.

Fox 12 Oregon spoke with #Portland Walmart shoppers devastated that its stores will shut down. They must now go to more expensive grocery stores or drive further. Shoppers speculate that mass theft was behind Walmart's decision to close in Portland. https://t.co/xHyRKkhaOy pic.twitter.com/7kx8uS0wPe — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 4, 2023

This is going to impact poor people more than anyone else.

Does anyone on the left even care?