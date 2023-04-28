(VIDEO) “I Feel Like That Should Be Illegal” – Trans Woman Dylan Mulvaney Thinks People Should be Arrested for Referring to Him “Using ‘He’ Pronouns”

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a fake woman who looks like and is a man, recently called for the arrest of people for calling him a man and using his biological pronouns.

This is probably just a publicity stunt to get him more attention to continue pushing a disgusting agenda, as the companies who hire him, like Anheuser-Busch, face nationwide boycotts, ridicule, and billions in losses.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch lost over $5 billion in market capitalization since the company announced a marketing campaign with Mulvaney.

Mulvaney asserted then that regular Americans “just don’t understand” him. Now he wants to make this alleged misunderstanding a crime.

HE wants the United States to be like Communist China, just like the people pushing his image in the corporate world. The Gateway Pundit reported on the real reason why companies are propping him up as a brand ambassador: The Human Rights Campaign, the forefront of the leftist LGBTQ mafia, is utilizing a social credit score to force companies like Nike and Anheuser-Busch to push this agenda down our throats, just like the Chinese Communist Party.

Mulvaney: The articles written about me using “he” pronouns and calling me a man over and over again, and I feel like that should be illegal! I don’t know. That’s just bad journalism.

@rtwngsavages on Twitter related the man dressed in women’s clothing and wearing makeup to white people in blackface with an incredible meme.

Mulvaney continued to get flamed by 15,000 comments and thousands of quoted tweets.

Sorry Dylan, I will not tell lies. You’re a dude. https://t.co/NShSU2Zvq6 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 28, 2023

Takes some balls to say that — Steve Padilla 🎹 (@stevepadilla3) April 28, 2023