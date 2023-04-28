VIDEO: Democrat AZ State Rep. ADMITS and Apologizes for Stealing and Hiding Bibles in Lawmaker’s Lounge after Running from Reporters

Democrat State Representative Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton admitted to stealing bibles and hiding them in the House members-only lounge and apologized to her colleagues during the House floor session Wednesday after reporters chased her down with questions about the bizarre footage.

Stahl-Hamilton lied by omitting the fact that she was hiding the Bibles on Tuesday when confronted by a reporter.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Stahl-Hamilton, a so-called ordained minister, was caught by a security camera earlier this month hiding Bibles by stuffing them in couch cushions and the refrigerator of the House members-only lounge. Watch the footage here:

When the Democrat was confronted by AZ Family’s David Caltabiano, she sounded like she was crying in fear. Caltabiano shared the clip on his Twitter page on Tuesday:

Hey, Stephanie, not very nice to hang up on me just a simple question. Stahl-Hamilton: I don’t want to talk to you! Caltabiano:It’s just a simple question. Why would you hide the Bible? Stahl-Hamilton: Who says anything about hiding Bibles? Caltabiano: You’re caught on video. You’re caught on video. It’s a very simple question, Stephanie. Stephanie, you’re an ordained minister. Why would you hide the Bible, Stephanie?

Before Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton called it ‘playful’, we called her — she hung up on me, then we met her with a camera, this is the explanation we got: pic.twitter.com/DuEZEaoGV1 — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) April 25, 2023

The next day, Stahl-Hamilton must have felt inclined to tell the truth, as she admitted to hiding the Bibles from other members of the House. Spoken like a true Marxist, she credited “the separation of church and state” for her actions.

Communist goal #28 from the US House of Representatives on January 10, 1963, states, “Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression… on the ground that it violates the principle of ‘separation of church and state.'”

She further claimed that scripture “is what guides me” and “shapes and informs the decisions I make,” an obvious lie. She then claimed that offending others “was never the intent” behind her actions. Her intention was likely to push the Marxist agenda.

Watch below:

Stahl-Hamilton: I rise to a point of personal privilege to make an apology. Members, I stand here today wanting to acknowledge the offense I committed by my actions of hiding Bibles in the members’ lounge. The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate, or to offend. I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have began with a conversation. And for that, I apologize. I hold scripture very dear to my heart. It is what guides me. It is what shapes and informs the decisions I make. I have the utmost respect for people of all faiths and for those who choose not to have a faith. And because of that respect, I recognize that my actions could have been seen as something less than playful, and offensive. And for those of you who I have deeply offended, I apologize. That was never the intent.

Representative Stahl-Hamilton should be expelled for her actions. Contact GOP House Legislators to demand her expulsion for this reprehensible act.