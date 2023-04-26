WICKED: Arizona Democrat State Rep. Caught On Camera Stealing Bibles and Hiding Them in Refrigerator and Couches in House Members-Only Lounge (VIDEO)

Democrat Arizona State Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton was caught by a security camera earlier this month hiding Bibles by stuffing them in couch cushions and the refrigerator of the House members-only lounge.

House members began to notice the trend of missing bibles starting in March, and cameras were set up by security. It was on April 10 that Stahl-Hamilton was finally caught red-handed.

Conservative State Rep. Rachel Jones shared this story on Twitter, asking, “What?!!!”

Fox reports:

An Arizona state lawmaker was captured on video snatching a Bible off a table in the House’s members-only lounge before stashing it outside of camera view. The Arizona House of Representatives was alerted about the mysterious disappearance of a pair of Holy Bibles on March 23, which are normally left on display in the House’s members-only lounge, according to a statehouse source. The restricted area is located near the House Floor and is a place where members of the House can go if they need to take a call or meet with other representatives or senior staff members in between votes. Guests are also allowed in the lounge, but they are required to be escorted while inside. After being alerted to the Bible disappearances, gumshoes with the House security team started searching the lounge for the Bibles and found they had been placed underneath cushions of two chairs. Nearly a week later, another Bible went missing from the lounge and was later discovered to have been moved and placed inside a refrigerator in a nearby kitchen. As a result of the disappearing Bibles, the security team placed a temporary camera inside the lounge. The statehouse source said security cameras are placed throughout many communal areas in the House building, though the lounge was not one of those areas. On April 10, when House members were in session, a third incident occurred, this time with the pair of Bibles in the lounge once again going missing from their locations. The security camera captured Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, a Democrat and ordained Presbyterian minister, according to her bio, removing the books and hiding them under two sofas in the lounge. Stahl-Hamilton and her team did not immediately respond to questions from Fox News Digital about the incident on Tuesday. In a video posted to Twitter by a reporter with CBS 5 in Arizona, the reporter approached Stahl-Hamilton to ask her why she was hiding the Bibles. She declined to comment, and instead, walked away from the reporter. Trending: “Get Woke, Go Broke!” – Fox News in Turmoil as Americans Cancel Fox Nation Subscriptions at “Record Rate” Following Tucker’s Firing

Stahl Hamilton is a radical anti-Trump Democrat. When President Trump appeared at St. John’s Church in Washington DC holding a bible after the church was torched by George Floyd rioters in 2020, Stahl-Hamilton tweeted, calling it “disgusting.”

Hamilton stated, “I’m an ordained minister. I got into politics because I was so angered by the number of Bibles on desks at the Arizona State House. Holding a Bible – or any religious text – doesn’t make you a good person. Nor should you use this a political photo op. This is disgusting.”

Arizona State Rep. Jacqueline Parker reminded her followers of this comment and slammed Stahl-Hamilton, who apparently “ran for office to wage war on the bible.”

While stating that radical Islamists would kill someone for doing this to the Quran, former Assistant Attorney General Jen Wright asked, “Is it too much to ask that Bibles not be stolen and hidden in fridges and couch cushions?”