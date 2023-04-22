Utah State Senator’s Home Vandalized Over Law Banning Child Sex Change Surgeries

The home of the Republican state senator has been vandalized over his bill banning sex changes for minors — which the governor has signed into law.

The vandalism took place at the home of Sen. Mike Kennedy on the evening of April 21.

The vandal left messages in red spray paint across Sen. Kennedy’s garage, including “Fash,” presumably meaning Fascist, and “these trannies bash back.”

Sen. Lee posted a photo of the crime on his Facebook page and explained that he will not be intimidated or deterred.

“To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed,” Sen. Lee wrote. “I will not be deterred by your cowardly actions. The recent vandalism to my family’s home was not just an attack on me, but on the very principles our state stands for. We will not let fear and violence control our destiny. As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won’t back down.”

The Lone Peak Police Department issued a statement saying that “on April 21, 2023 at approximately 7:30am Lone Peak officers were made aware of an act of vandalism that occurred at the home of Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy.”

“The suspects appear to have targeted the Senator based on legislation that recently passed in the last legislative session. Officers are working diligently to gather evidence to find the suspects involved,” the statement continued.

As of Saturday morning, it did not appear that any arrests have been made.

The lawmaker told the Lehi Free Press, “To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed. The recent vandalism to my home was not just an attack on me but on the very principles our state stands for. I will not be intimidated by your cowardly actions. I will not back down from fighting for what is right and just.”

“Your attempt to threaten and silence me will only make me louder. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah toward a better future for our state. We will not let fear and violence control our destiny,” Kennedy continued. “As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am determined to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won’tback down.”

Sen. Lee’s bill, SB16, was signed into law in January.

The law prohibits those under 18 from obtaining hormones, puberty blockers, or surgical procedures “for the purpose of effectuating a sex change.”

The far-left American Civil Liberties Union of Utah issued a scathing statement blasting the law after it was signed by Governor Spencer Cox, implying there would be “catastrophic” or potentially deadly consequences for transgender people.

“Last year you spoke about how important it is to act on the side of ‘kindness, mercy, and compassion,'” the statement read. “We echo the concerns and commitments you raised to give transgender youth in Utah a chance to live. This bill will undermine those commitments. The ACLU of Utah is deeply concerned about the damaging and potentially catastrophic effects this law will have on people’s lives and medical care, and the grave violations of people’s constitutional rights it will cause.”

Equality Utah, an LGBTQ organization, said in a statement that “just as LGBTQ families have a right to feel safe and secure in their homes, so too do the Kennedys.”

The organization’s followers did not take kindly to the request.