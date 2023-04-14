DEVELOPING: US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira Officially Charged with Leaking Secret Pentagon Documents

Jack Teixeira
US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on Friday was officially charged with leaking secret Pentagon documents.
Classified documents detailing the Ukraine war, Middle East, China, Africa and Israel ended up on a gaming platform.
The leaked documents exposed Biden’s lies about Ukraine.
According to the latest leak, US and UK special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.
Teixeira was taken into custody by federal agents in Massachusetts on Thursday.
Helicopter footage shows Jack Teixeira, the suspect allegedly connected to the leak of classified documents, being taken into custody by federal agents in Massachusetts, right before AG Merrick Garland announced his arrest. https://t.co/gafnDgHvkn pic.twitter.com/pyXBmi8TIM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2023
The 21-year-old was charged with two federal counts – unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.
Teixeira appeared in a Boston federal court in handcuffs and a prison jumpsuit.
According to Fox News, Jack Teixeira’s father shouted during the hearing, “I love you, Jack!”
He replied, “I love you dad.”
Teixeira did not enter a plea.
He will remain in jail until his next hearing on April 19.
Fox News reported:
Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking documents the Department of Defense says contain “sensitive and highly-classified material” has been charged Friday with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.
A criminal complaint obtained by Fox News on Friday says the FBI on Monday interviewed a member of a social media platform who told a special agent that an individual – later identified to be Teixeira – began posting on the platform “what appeared to be classified information” starting in December 2022. The postings, the person said, appeared on a group aimed at discussing “geopolitical affairs and current and historical wars.”
The person said the individual first started sharing paragraphs of text but around January of this year, began posting images of documents that appeared to have classification markings on them.
At one point, the person told investigators Teixeira “explained that he had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace, so he began taking the documents to his residence and photographing them.”
Based on conversations this person had with Teixeira, he then learned his first name was Jack and “appeared to reside in Massachusetts, and claimed that he was in the United States Air National Guard,” according to the complaint.
And then on April 6, Teixeira “used his government computer to search classified intelligence reporting for the word ‘leak,’” the complaint said.