

Jack Teixeira

US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on Friday was officially charged with leaking secret Pentagon documents.

Classified documents detailing the Ukraine war, Middle East, China, Africa and Israel ended up on a gaming platform.

The leaked documents exposed Biden’s lies about Ukraine.

According to the latest leak, US and UK special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

Teixeira was taken into custody by federal agents in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Helicopter footage shows Jack Teixeira, the suspect allegedly connected to the leak of classified documents, being taken into custody by federal agents in Massachusetts, right before AG Merrick Garland announced his arrest. https://t.co/gafnDgHvkn pic.twitter.com/pyXBmi8TIM — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2023

The 21-year-old was charged with two federal counts – unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

Teixeira appeared in a Boston federal court in handcuffs and a prison jumpsuit.

According to Fox News, Jack Teixeira’s father shouted during the hearing, “I love you, Jack!”

He replied, “I love you dad.”

Teixeira did not enter a plea.

He will remain in jail until his next hearing on April 19.

Fox News reported: