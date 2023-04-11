BREAKING: LEAKED US DEFENSE DOCUMENTS SHOWS WESTERN FORCES ON THE GROUND IN UKRAINE! …And Countries ARE NAMED in Leaked Document!

NEW LEAKED US DEFENSE DOCUMENTS SHOW WESTERN FORCES ON THE GROUND IN UKRAINE!

JOE BIDEN HAD US SOLDIERS ON THE GROUND IN UKRAINE.

EARLIER TODAY DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN SAID HE FIRST HEARD OF THE LEAKS ON APRIL 6.

THE LEAKED DOCUMENTS SHOW LATVIA,FRANCE, US, AND THE NETHERLANDS!

Joe Biden is destroying our country and West simultaneously while launching World War III.

The leaked document was dated March 23.

According to the document, dated 23 March, the UK has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine (50), followed by fellow Nato states Latvia (17), France (15), the US (14) and the Netherlands (1). @BBCNewshttps://t.co/LkmV3fdgMp — Joe morales, Ph.D. (@Joemora63617406) April 11, 2023

The BBC reported:

The UK is among a number of countries with military special forces operating inside Ukraine, according to one of dozens of documents leaked online. It confirms what has been the subject of quiet speculation for over a year. The leaked files, some marked “top secret”, paint a detailed picture of the war in Ukraine, including sensitive details of Ukraine’s preparations for a spring counter-offensive. The US government says it is investigating the source of the leak. According to the document, dated 23 March, the UK has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine (50), followed by fellow Nato states Latvia (17), France (15), the US (14) and the Netherlands (1). The document does not say where the forces are located or what they are doing.

The UK responded to this news today.